Tapit colt sells for $2.5 million to open Keeneland sales

A colt by stakes winner Tapit has sold for $2.5 million to lead the opening session of Keeneland's September Yearling Sale.

Godolphin paid the two highest prices on Monday, topped by its purchase of the half-brother of 2016 Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist. A release from the track adds that it is the highest amount paid this year for a yearling at public auction in North America. The stable also paid $2.15 million for a son of Medaglia d'Oro by Grade 1 winner Tara's Tango, and $600,000 for another son out of Wait Til Dawn from the family of Breeders' Cup winner Spain.

Seven yearlings sold for $1 million or more — three in consecutive order — in the first of three sessions of Book 1. Keeneland sold 107 yearlings for a total of $46.2 million, while 18 went for $700,000 or more.