English’s homer leads Hillsboro to 2-1 win over Tri-City

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Tristin English hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Hillsboro Hops to a 2-1 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Monday.

The home run by English scored Corbin Carroll to break a scoreless tie.

In the bottom of the ninth, Tri-City saw its comeback attempt come up short after Reinaldo Ilarraza scored on a groundout to get within one.

Nick Snyder (4-0) got the win in relief while Angel Acevedo (2-6) took the loss in the Northwest League game.