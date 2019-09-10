Hernandez, Gray and Marquez shut out Hickory, Lexington wins 7-0

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Carlos Hernandez, Tyler Gray and Emilio Marquez combined for a shutout as the Lexington Legends defeated the Hickory Crawdads 7-0 on Tuesday.

Hernandez (4-3) went five scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out six and walking three to get the win. Eric Cole Winn (4-4) went five innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

In the top of the third, Lexington grabbed the lead on a single by Jeison Guzman that scored Rudy Martin. The Legends then added three runs in both the fifth and ninth innings. In the fifth, Chris Hudgins hit a two-run home run, while Cole hit a three-run home run in the ninth.

Cole homered and singled twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Hickory was held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Lexington staff recorded its sixth shutout of the year.