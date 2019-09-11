Buccaneers-Panthers Capsule

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (0-1) at CAROLINA (0-1)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network

OPENING LINE — Panthers by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Rams 0-1; Panthers 0-1

SERIES RECORD — Panthers lead 23-14

LAST MEETING — Panthers lost to Buccaneers 24-17, Dec. 2, 2018

LAST WEEK — Buccaneers lost to 49ers 31-17; Panthers lost to Rams 30-27

AP PRO32 RANKING — Buccaneers No. 31, Panthers No. 17 (tie)

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (11), PASS (22).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (12), PASS (3).

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (7), PASS (18).

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (25), PASS (9).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Panthers have won 9 of past 12 meetings overall and 5 of past 6 at home. ... Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston threw for 249 yards and two TDs in previous meeting with Panthers. ... Winston surpassed Vinny Testaverde for most yards passing in franchise history (14,820) in Week 1 vs. 49ers. ... RB Ronald Jones had career-high 93 yards from scrimmage in Week 1. ... WR Chris Godwin has six TD catches in past seven games vs. NFC South opponents. Godwin had 101 yards receiving and TD in previous meeting with Carolina. ... WR Mike Evans one of three players in NFL history with at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of first five seasons. ... LB Lavonte David has 20 tackles, 1½ sacks in past two games vs. Carolina. ... CB Vernon Hargreaves made 15-yard interception return for TD in Week 1. ... Panthers QB Cam Newton held to career-low minus-2 yards rushing on three carries and no TD passes in Week 1 loss to Rams. ... RB Christian McCaffrey gained 209 yards from scrimmage vs. Rams and scored two TDs. McCaffrey averaged 6.7 yards per carry in Week 1. ... Panthers are 3-6 when McCaffrey gets 20 or more touches in game and 0-10 when he has seven or more receptions. ... Panthers Curtis Samuel (age 23) and D.J. Moore (22) form youngest starting WR tandem in NFL. ... Panthers DT Gerald McCoy spent previous nine seasons with Buccaneers. ... CB James Bradberry had interception and sack last week vs. Rams. Fantasy tip: Newton has more career total TDs (29) vs. Buccaneers than any other opponent.