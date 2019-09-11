DeLuzio’s double leads Jackson to 6-2 win over Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Ben DeLuzio hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Jackson Generals to a 6-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday.

The double by DeLuzio started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Generals a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Daulton Varsho and Pavin Smith hit RBI doubles.

Kevin McCanna (6-5) got the win in relief while Anthony Bender (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.