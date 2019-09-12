Diamondbacks take 4-game slide into matchup with Mets

Arizona Diamondbacks (75-71, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (75-70, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Alex Young (7-3, 3.38 ERA) Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-13, 3.42 ERA)

LINE: Mets -137; over/under is 8 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Mets are 41-29 on their home turf. New York's team on-base percentage of .326 is fourth in the National League. Jeff McNeil leads the team with an OBP of .393.

The Diamondbacks have gone 39-38 away from home. Arizona has hit 208 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 34, averaging one every 16.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 47 home runs and is batting .266. McNeil is 13-for-41 with two doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 181 hits and has 91 RBIs. Escobar is 12-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .278 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder).