Sports
Roederer scores winning run in 10th, South Bend beats Clinton 3-2 in walk-off finish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Cole Roederer scored the winning run on a wild pitch with two outs in the 10th inning, as the South Bend Cubs topped the Clinton LumberKings 3-2 on Thursday.
Roederer scored the game-winning run after he reached base on an intentional walk, advanced to second on a single by Marcus Mastrobuoni and then went to third on a single by Mastrobuoni.
The LumberKings tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth when Davis Bradshaw scored when a runner was thrown out.
Reliever Blake Whitney (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out two over one scoreless inning. Peyton Culbertson (1-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the Midwest League game.
Bubba Hollins doubled and singled twice for the LumberKings.
Comments