Cabrera takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (47-99, fifth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (43-102, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Aaron Brooks (4-8, 6.21 ERA) Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (1-10, 6.27 ERA)

LINE: Tigers -112; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit's Cabrera puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Orioles.

The Tigers are 19-52 on their home turf. Detroit has a collective on-base percentage of .293, last in the league. Miguel Cabrera leads the club with a mark of .350.

The Orioles are 24-47 in road games. Baltimore's lineup has 186 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads the club with 30 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cabrera leads the Tigers with 133 hits and has 55 RBIs. Christin Stewart is 9-for-32 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 64 extra base hits and is slugging .510. Pedro Severino is 6-for-20 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .266 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Orioles: 2-8, .231 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain).