Rohlman hits walk-off homer in 13th, Lexington beats Hickory 3-1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Reed Rohlman hit a walk-off two-run homer with two outs in the 13th inning, as the Lexington Legends topped the Hickory Crawdads 3-1 on Friday.

In the bottom of the sixth, Lexington broke a scoreless tie on a single by Nathan Eaton that scored Jeison Guzman. Hickory answered in the next half-inning when Pedro Gonzalez hit a solo home run.

Tyler Gray (5-4) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Tyree Thompson (6-8) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.