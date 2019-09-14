Sports
Ogden beats Idaho Falls 5-3
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Sauryn Lao scored on a groundout in the fifth inning, leading the Ogden Raptors to a 5-3 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Friday.
The play capped a three-run inning and gave the Raptors a 4-3 lead. Earlier in the inning, Ogden tied the game when Jimmy Titus hit a sacrifice fly.
The Raptors tacked on another run in the seventh when Lao scored on an error.
Ramon Rodriguez doubled and singled twice for Ogden.
Corey Merrill (5-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Christian Cosby (2-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
