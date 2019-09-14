Angels take 5-game skid into matchup with Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (88-61, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (67-81, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (6-1, 2.15 ERA) Angels: Jaime Barria (4-8, 6.14 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Angels are 35-38 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .430 this season. Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .647.

The Rays have gone 45-29 away from home. Tampa Bay has hit 198 home runs as a team this season. Austin Meadows leads the club with 30, averaging one every 16.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 104 RBIs and is batting .294. Kole Calhoun is 5-for-32 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Meadows leads the Rays with 30 home runs and is batting .289. Avisail Garcia is 11-for-35 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .215 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Rays: 7-3, .284 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Mike Trout: (undisclosed), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Shohei Ohtani: (knee).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Hoby Milner: (back/neck), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Jose Alvarado: (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: (neck), Eric Sogard: (foot), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).