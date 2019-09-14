Atlanta visits Washington in division matchup

Atlanta Braves (92-57, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (81-65, second in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (6-5, 5.00 ERA) Nationals: Austin Voth (1-1, 4.00 ERA)

LINE: Nationals -113; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Washington and Atlanta will play on Saturday.

The Nationals are 36-30 against the rest of their division. Washington ranks seventh in the league in hitting with a .263 batting average, Anthony Rendon leads the club with an average of .332.

The Braves are 44-24 in division play. Atlanta has hit 235 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 39, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats. The Braves won the last meeting 5-0. Mike Soroka notched his 12th victory and Ozzie Albies went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Max Scherzer took his sixth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rendon leads the Nationals with 166 hits and has 117 RBIs. Yan Gomes is 4-for-24 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 72 extra base hits and is batting .302. Albies is 16-for-42 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by two runs

Braves: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Adrian Sanchez: (illness), Matt Adams: (shoulder/triceps), Kurt Suzuki: (elbow), Spencer Kieboom: (elbow).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), A.J. Minter: (shoulder), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Freddie Freeman: (elbow), Johan Camargo: (shin), Alex Jackson: (knee).