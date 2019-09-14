Alligator Lighthouse swim won by St. Pete Beach man

In this aerial photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, a portion of a field of 460 swimmers competes in the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse open-water swimming contest Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, off Islamorada, Fla. The annual event was conceived to raise awareness of preserving the nearly 150-year-old Alligator Reef Lighthouse and five other aging lighthouses off the Florida Keys. Bob Care

A Florida swimmer has posted the fastest time among 460 participants during an open-water swimming competition in the Florida Keys.

Thirty-year-old Michael Schultz of St. Pete Beach, finished Saturday's four-mile Swim for Alligator Lighthouse in one hour, 28 minutes and 48 seconds.

Thirty-nine-year-old Brooke Bennett a three-time Olympic gold medalist from Clearwater, Fla., was the top woman, finishing in 1:28:59.

Maryland swimmers David Speier of Bishopville and Charles Potterton of Salisbury won the two-person relay in 1:39:55.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Georgia residents Jack Haire of Gainesville, Phil Stafford of Atlanta and Bill Weiss of Dawsonville, along with Jim Jacobson of Edgewater, Maryland, won the four-person mixed relay division at 1:56:38.

The annual event was conceived to raise awareness of preserving the nearly 150-year-old Alligator Reef Lighthouse and five other aging lighthouses off the Keys.

___

Online

Swim for Alligator Lighthouse: https://www.swimalligatorlight.com