Smith with 4 TDs leads Villanova past Bucknell 45-10

Daniel Smith threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Villanova took an early lead and held it to beat Bucknell 45-10 on Saturday.

Smith had 109 yards passing for the Wildcats (3-0). Justin Covington ran for 119 yards on seven carries.

The Wildcats scored 35 unanswered points, starting with Jaquan Amos' 34-yard interception return of a John Chiarolanzio pass on the third play of the game. Smith fired a 23-yard score to Todd Summers for a 14-0 lead and followed up on the team's next drive with a 3-yard keeper for another touchdown with 13:19 left in the second quarter. A second Chiarolanzio interception, this time by Drew Wiley, led to another Villanova scoring drive as Smith found Changa Hodge on a 6-yard touchdown throw and the Wildcats led 28-0 at halftime.

Smith opened the second half with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Dez Boykin for a 35-0 advantage and Villanova cruised to the win. The Wildcats held Bucknell to just 46 rushing yards.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Chiarolanzio finished with 134 yards passing for the Bison (0-3).