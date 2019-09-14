Martin runs for 299 yards, 2 long TDs in NC A&T’s 27-21 win

Jah-Maine Martin ran for a career-high 299 yards including two long touchdown runs and North Carolina A&T scored 21 points in the fourth quarter in beating Charleston Southern 27-21 on Saturday night.

Martin found a gap on the right side and broke tackles on his way to a 76-yard score that gave the Aggies (2-1) a 27-14 lead with 5½ minutes to go. The Buccaneers scored with about 3½ minutes left but Martin had runs of 13 and 33 yards to help FCS-ranked North Carolina A&T retain possession.

Martin carried 25 times, including an 84-yard scoring run a minute into the fourth quarter with a 2-point conversion tying the game at 14. Noel Ruiz then added his third and fourth field goals of the night.

Elijah Bell had 77 yards receiving for 2,347 for an Aggies career record, passing Herbert Harbison.

Kameron Brown had 110 yards receiving on nine catches, including two for touchdowns, for Charleston Southern (0-3).