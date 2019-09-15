Philadelphia faces Boston after Nola’s solid showing

Boston Red Sox (78-70, third in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (76-71, fourth in the AL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rick Porcello (12-12, 5.84 ERA) Phillies: Jason Vargas (6-7, 4.31 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox -107; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Aaron Nola. Nola threw seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with nine strikeouts against Boston.

The Phillies are 43-34 on their home turf. Philadelphia has slugged .429 this season. J.T. Realmuto leads the team with a .500 slugging percentage, including 62 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Red Sox are 42-31 in road games. Boston has a collective on-base percentage of .337, good for third in the American League. Mookie Betts leads the team with a mark of .386. The Red Sox won the last meeting 2-1. Matt Barnes earned his fifth victory and Christian Vazquez went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Boston. Hector Neris took his sixth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 31 home runs and is slugging .494. Realmuto is 11-for-38 with a double, a triple, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

J.D. Martinez leads the Red Sox with 35 home runs home runs and is slugging .567. Betts is 11-for-31 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.02 ERA

Red Sox: 3-7, .208 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (foot).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Mookie Betts: (foot), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Brock Holt: (illness), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).