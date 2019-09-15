Sports
Washington Football How They Fared
1. Lake Stevens (2-0) beat Lincoln 35-26.
2. Woodinville (2-0) beat Monroe 21-20.
3. Graham-Kapowsin (2-0) beat Bellarmine Prep 21-10.
(tie) Kennedy (2-0) beat Bothell 41-21.
5. Camas (2-0) beat Hazen 70-7.
6. Puyallup (2-0) beat Emerald Ridge 42-0.
(tie) Chiawana (2-0) beat Kennewick 37-0.
8. Skyview (2-0) beat Columbia River 52-0.
9. Central Valley (2-0) beat Garfield 40-39.
10. Bothell (1-1) lost to Kennedy 41-21.
1. Eastside Catholic (2-0) beat Central Catholic 44-21.
2. O'Dea (2-0) beat Bethel 27-14.
3. Lakes (1-0) vs. Central Kitsap, canc.
4. Mt. Spokane (2-0) beat Moses Lake 34-13.
5. Lincoln (0-2) lost to Lake Stevens 35-26.
6. Kamiakin (2-0) beat Southridge 41-7.
7. Bellevue (1-1) beat Newport-Bellevue 32-3.
8. Bethel (0-2) lost to O'Dea 27-14.
9. Peninsula (0-2) lost to Skyline 25-17.
10. Oak Harbor (1-1) lost to Marysville-Pilchuck 42-0.
1. Hockinson (1-1) lost to Archbishop Murphy 27-21.
2. Steilacoom (1-1) lost to Union 41-13.
3. Tumwater (2-0) beat Yelm 54-27.
4. Archbishop Murphy (2-0) beat Hockinson 27-21.
5. West Valley (Spokane) (2-0) beat Shadle Park 28-19.
6. Liberty (Issaquah) (2-0) beat Cedarcrest 56-14.
(tie) Fife (2-0) beat Black Hills 27-12.
8. Lynden (2-0) beat Ferndale 33-21.
9. Black Hills (1-1) lost to Fife 27-12.
10. North Kitsap (1-1) beat Kamiak 28-9.
1. Royal (2-0) beat Othello 49-0.
2. Lynden Christian (1-0) idle.
3. Newport (2-0) beat Priest River, Idaho 20-0.
4. Mount Baker (2-0) beat Sehome 28-10.
5. Zillah (2-0) beat Ellensburg 17-13.
6. La Salle (2-0) beat Selah 49-0.
7. Colville (1-1) beat Meridian 28-14.
8. Cascade Christian (1-0) beat Eatonville 33-30.
9. Hoquiam (2-0) beat Aberdeen 56-3.
10. Connell (0-1) did not report.
1. Kalama (1-1) lost to Napavine 33-27.
2. Napavine (2-0) beat Kalama 33-27.
3. Onalaska (2-0) beat Amity 32-14.
4. Adna (2-0) beat Wahkiakum 39-21.
5. Toledo (2-0) beat Rainier 15-14.
6. Tri-Cities Prep (2-0) beat Kittitas 54-6.
7. Reardan (2-0) beat Davenport 6-0.
8. Chewelah (Jenkins) (0-2) lost to Liberty (Spangle) 35-13.
9. Colfax (2-0) beat Freeman 29-15.
10. Lake Roosevelt (1-0) beat Oroville 55-14.
1. Odessa (2-0) beat Bridgeport 88-6.
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (2-0) beat Tacoma Baptist 62-14.
3. Entiat (2-0) beat Wilbur-Creston 68-60.
4. Naselle (1-0) did not report.
(tie) Quilcene (2-0) beat Crescent 18-12.
