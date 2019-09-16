Canucks sign Brock Boeser to 3-year, $17.625 million deal

The Vancouver Canucks have signed restricted free-agent right wing Brock Boeser to a three-year, $17.625 million deal.

The Canucks announced the signing on Monday.

The 22-year-old missed training camp during the weekend as negotiations continued. He posted a photo of himself in a Canucks jersey on Instagram after the deal was announced, with the caption: "Excited to be back, can't wait to get going! See you soon #cominghome."

The Canucks opened their preseason schedule Monday night against the Calgary Flames in Victoria and will host the Edmonton Oilers in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Canucks GM Jim Benning said before Monday's game that he was "extremely excited" to get a deal done.

"We've been working on this for the last three to four months," he said. "We found we had a lot more in common doing a short term deal."

Benning said the two sides discussed a long-term contract but the three year package was where they settled.

"He's one of our core young players we want to build our team around," he said.

Boeser, a native of Burnsville, Minnesota, was the club's third-leading scorer last season with 26 goals and 30 assists in 69 games. Selected 23rd overall by Vancouver in the 2015 draft, Boeser was an NHL All-Star Game MVP in 2018 and a finalist for the Calder Trophy in the same season, despite a broken back cutting short his rookie campaign.