New York takes on Portland, looks to break 3-game skid

New York Red Bulls (12-13-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (13-12-4, seventh in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to stop a three-game skid when it takes on Portland.

The Timbers are 7-4-2 in home games. Portland is 4-1-1 when it scores two goals.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Red Bulls are 4-8-3 on the road. New York is 5-0-1 when it scores more than two goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Fernandez leads Portland with 11 goals. Diego Valeri has three goals over the last 10 games for the Timbers.

Daniel Royer has nine goals and six assists for New York. Brian White has two goals over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 6-4-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.1 assists, 5.8 shots on goal and 6.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

New York: 3-6-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.5 assists, 5.4 shots on goal and 7.2 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Sebastian Blanco (injured), Zarek Valentin (injured), Julio Cascante (injured), Larrys Mabiala (injured), Modou Jadama (injured).

New York: Florian Valot (injured), Brian White (injured).