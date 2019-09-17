Rangers take 3-game slide into matchup with Astros

Texas Rangers (74-77, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (98-53, first in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Lance Lynn (14-10, 3.72 ERA) Astros: Justin Verlander (18-6, 2.58 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Astros are 47-18 against the rest of their division. Houston's team on-base percentage of .352 leads the American League. Alex Bregman leads the club with an OBP of .418.

The Rangers are 32-39 against AL West Division opponents. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Shin-Soo Choo with a mark of .366.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bregman leads the Astros with 73 extra base hits and is batting .295. Yordan Alvarez is 12-for-34 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Rougned Odor leads the Rangers with 56 extra base hits and has 80 RBIs. Willie Calhoun is 10-for-43 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .313 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .275 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Collin McHugh: (undisclosed), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Carlos Correa: (back).

Rangers Injuries: Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Logan Forsythe: (intercostal), Jeff Mathis: (back).