Pirates take 3-game skid into matchup with Mariners

Seattle Mariners (62-88, fifth in the AL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (65-85, fifth in the AL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (15-11, 4.30 ERA) Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-4, 8.29 ERA)

LINE: Pirates -133; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Pirates are 31-41 on their home turf. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the league in hitting with a .267 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .324.

The Mariners are 29-46 on the road. Seattle has slugged .433 this season. Kyle Seager leads the club with a .489 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 77 extra base hits and is batting .275. Kevin Newman is 14-for-36 with four doubles, a triple and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Daniel Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 30 home runs and has 76 RBIs. Shed Long has 11 hits and is batting .324 over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .267 batting average, 7.74 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .226 batting average, 7.00 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Stratton: (torso), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (finger), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Starling Marte: (wrist), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Josh Bell: (hamstring).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back).