Vargas, Rodriguez lift Monclova over Tijuana 11-5

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Jose Vargas homered and doubled, driving home two runs as the Acereros del Norte topped the Toros de Tijuana 11-5 on Tuesday.

Ricky Rodriguez singled three times with two runs for Monclova.

Monclova started the scoring in the first inning when Bruce Maxwell hit a two-run double.

The Acereros later added seven runs in the second and two in the seventh. In the second, Vargas hit a two-run home run, while Eric Young Jr. hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Spencer Jones (4-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tijuana starter Orlando Lara (8-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

In the losing effort, Tijuana got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits.