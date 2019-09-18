Samardzija, Giants to face Chacin, Red Sox on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants (73-78, third in the NL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (79-71, third in the NL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija (10-12, 3.72 ERA) Red Sox: Jhoulys Chacin (3-10, 5.44 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox -159; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and San Francisco will play on Wednesday.

The Red Sox are 36-40 on their home turf. Boston's team on-base percentage of .337 is third in the league. Mookie Betts leads the club with an OBP of .386.

The Giants have gone 40-36 away from home. San Francisco is hitting a collective .240 this season, led by Evan Longoria with an average of .260. The Giants won the last meeting 7-6. Dereck Rodriguez secured his sixth victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 2-for-7 with a double, a home run and an RBI for San Francisco. Trevor Kelley registered his second loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 83 extra base hits and is batting .310. Mitch Moreland has 10 hits and is batting .278 over the last 10 games for Boston.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 21 home runs home runs and is slugging .439. Yastrzemski is 8-for-34 with a double, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .215 batting average, 4.31 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Giants: 5-5, .220 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Mookie Betts: (foot), Sam Travis: (head), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder), J.D. Martinez: (groin).

Giants Injuries: Tony Watson: (wrist), Will Smith: (back), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Jaylin Davis: (wrist), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow), Zach Green: (hip), Buster Posey: (back/hip).