Major training exercise for first responders planned in Ohio

Hundreds of first responders and actors playing victims of a terrorist attack will cram Cincinnati's riverside entertainment area for a mass casualty training exercise.

The exercise Thursday will be based at The Banks area and Great American Ball Park, where the Cincinnati Reds play. The large-scale exercise is being coordinated by the Hamilton County Fire Chiefs Association and local, regional and federal emergency preparedness groups. Hospitals in the Cincinnati area, including across the Ohio River in northern Kentucky, are participating.

Such major casualty exercises are held about every three years.

Some morning downtown traffic will be restricted.

First responders some 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) north in Dayton, Ohio, dealt with mass casualties on Aug. 4 when a gunman killed nine people and injured dozens more in the Oregon entertainment district.