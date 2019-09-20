Orioles look to break 4-game losing streak against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (65-88, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (49-104, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Felix Hernandez (1-6, 6.31 ERA) Orioles: Richard Bleier (3-0, 5.63 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Orioles are 23-55 on their home turf. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, Hanser Alberto leads the team with a mark of .312.

The Mariners have gone 32-46 away from home. Seattle has a collective .241 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with an average of .285.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 93 RBIs and is batting .286. Jonathan Villar is 12-for-44 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Daniel Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 76 RBIs and is batting .213. Kyle Lewis is 11-for-36 with two doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .256 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mariners: 7-3, .252 batting average, 5.77 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Mason Williams: (undisclosed).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back).