Houston takes 5-game win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels (69-84, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (100-53, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (4-9, 5.95 ERA) Astros: Zack Greinke (16-5, 2.95 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the game as winners of their last five games.

The Astros are 49-18 against the rest of their division. Houston leads the American League in hitting with a .275 batting average, Michael Brantley leads the club with an average of .318.

The Angels are 27-40 against teams from the AL West. Los Angeles has hit 212 home runs as a team this season. Mike Trout leads the club with 45, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 74 extra base hits and is batting .295. Yordan Alvarez is 14-for-34 with four doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Trout leads the Angels with 45 home runs and has 104 RBIs. Kole Calhoun is 9-for-34 with a double, four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .307 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

Angels: 2-8, .214 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Collin McHugh: (undisclosed), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Mike Trout: (foot), Luis Rengifo: (hand), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Shohei Ohtani: (knee).