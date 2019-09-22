Los Angeles faces off against Colorado in division matchup

Colorado Rockies (67-88, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (99-56, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (10-10, 6.83 ERA) Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (12-5, 2.35 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers -369; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Los Angeles and Colorado will play on Sunday.

The Dodgers are 44-25 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has hit 264 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the club with 45 while slugging .624 with 81 extra-base hits.

The Rockies have gone 31-41 against division opponents. Colorado leads the National League in hitting with a .267 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the club with an average of .319. The Rockies won the last meeting 4-2. Chi Chi Gonzalez notched his second victory and Josh Fuentes went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Walker Buehler took his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 110 RBIs and is batting .302. Corey Seager is 15-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 41 home runs and is batting .314. Blackmon is 9-for-32 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .287 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: (knee), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back).

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).