Houston hosts Los Angeles in division matchup

Los Angeles Angels (70-85, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (101-54, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Rodriguez (0-0, 1.84 ERA) Astros: Justin Verlander (19-6, 2.51 ERA)

LINE: Astros -317; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Houston and Los Angeles will play on Sunday.

The Astros are 50-19 against AL West opponents. Houston has hit 272 home runs this season, third in the league. Alex Bregman leads the team with 38, averaging one every 14 at-bats.

The Angels are 28-41 against teams from the AL West. Los Angeles has hit 215 home runs as a team this season. Mike Trout leads the team with 45, averaging one every 10.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bregman leads the Astros with 38 home runs and is batting .294. George Springer is 6-for-31 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Trout leads the Angels with 74 extra base hits and has 104 RBIs. Kole Calhoun is 12-for-37 with a double, five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels: 3-7, .231 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Collin McHugh: (undisclosed), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Mike Trout: (foot), Luis Rengifo: (hand), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Shohei Ohtani: (knee).