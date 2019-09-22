Haves, have-nots: MLB ties mark for 100-win, 100-loss teams

Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco throws to first after forcing out Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier (17) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Minneapolis. Alex Gordon was out at first. Kansas City won 12-5. AP Photo

Baseball's haves and have-nots sure do have it this year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers gave Major League Baseball its third 100-win team while Kansas City became its fourth 100-loss club Sunday, matching big league records for success and futility.

The Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4, joining the 102-win New York Yankees and Houston Astros as triple-digit victors. It's the third consecutive year three teams have reached the century mark. Before this run, there were only three 100-game winners in 1942, 1977, 1998, 2002 and 2003.

Baseball has never had four 100-win teams, but the Atlanta Braves (96 wins), Minnesota Twins (95) and Oakland Athletics (94) could change that.

The Royals were defeated 12-8 by the AL Central-leading Twins. The Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers and Miami Marlins already had lost 100 times.

The only other season to feature four 100-loss clubs was 2002, when the Tigers, Milwaukee and Tampa Bay each dropped 106 games and Kansas City fell on the final day of the season for its 100th loss.