St. Louis puts win streak on the line against Arizona

St. Louis Cardinals (89-67, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (80-76, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (13-9, 3.83 ERA) Diamondbacks: Alex Young (7-4, 3.27 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the game as winners of their last five games.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Diamondbacks are 39-36 on their home turf. The Arizona offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, Ketel Marte leads the team with a mark of .329.

The Cardinals are 40-38 on the road. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.78, Miles Mikolas paces the staff with a mark of 4.16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 35 home runs and is slugging .522. Abraham Almonte is 6-for-15 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 147 hits and is batting .258. Marcell Ozuna is 4-for-37 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .213 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by six runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .227 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (back).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist), Kolten Wong: (hamstring).