Spectator injured in fight during Delaware football game
Delaware State Police say a spectator at a high school football game had to be flown to a hospital after being injured in a fight that broke out in the stands.
The Delaware News Journal reports a medical helicopter landed on the field during a Saturday afternoon football game in Wilmington.
The game was paused halfway through the fourth quarter so the helicopter could land. The newspaper says paramedics and troopers carried the spectator in a stretcher across the field and into the helicopter.
The game resumed after a 20-minute delay.
It's unclear what caused the fight. Delaware State Police are investigating.
