Alford hits winning HR in 15th, Blue Jays beat Orioles 11-10

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scores on a sacrifice fly against the Baltimore Orioles during the 12th inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Toronto. Fred Thornhill

Anthony Alford hit a game-ending drive in the 15th inning for his first career homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 11-10 on Monday night.

Alford connected against rookie right-hander Ryan Eades (0-1), who was trying to close out a third consecutive scoreless inning.

Baltimore's Chris Davis homered against Jordan Romano in the 12th, but the Blue Jays tied it in the bottom half on Jonathan Davis' sacrifice fly.

Toronto scored twice in the ninth against Shawn Armstrong, tying it at 9. Cavan Biggio hit a sacrifice fly and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in pinch-runner Alford with an RBI single, sending it to extra innings.

Jason Adam (3-0) worked one inning for the win.

Austin Hays homered twice and drove in five runs for Baltimore, who also got homers from Jonathan Villar and Rio Ruiz.

Davis has 21 career homers in 69 games at Rogers Centre, his highest total at any road ballpark.

The Orioles have homered in 17 consecutive games. It's the second-longest active streak in the majors, according to STATS.

Each team used 10 pitchers.

Hays hit a three-run shot in the third and went back-to-back with Villar in the fifth for the first multihomer game of his career. Hays also made a fine catch in center field and threw out a runner on the bases.

Last week in Baltimore, Hays climbed the wall in center to take a home run away from Guerrero.

Toronto's Randal Grichuk hit a three-run shot in the first before Brandon Drury and Jonathan Davis went back-to-back in the second, putting the Blue Jays up 5-0. All three homers came off Chandler Shepherd.

The Blue Jays have hit 14 sets of back-to-back home runs, a team record. Toronto's next highest total was 11 in 1999.

Ruiz gave Baltimore a 7-6 lead with his two-run drive off Justin Shafer in the fifth, but Biggio tied it with a two-out drive in the seventh.

The Orioles reclaimed the lead with a two-run eighth against Derek Law. Stevie Wilkerson hit a two-out triple, Chance Sisco walked and Villar and Hays each hit RBI singles.

Making his fourth career appearance and second start, Shepherd allowed six runs and six hits in three innings.

Blue Jays right-hander Clay Buchholz allowed six runs and six hits, including three home runs, in four-plus innings.

Buchholz is 0-2 with a 10.19 ERA in four September outings, including two against the Orioles.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette (concussion) missed his fourth straight game. Bichette left last Thursday's game at Baltimore after being hit on the helmet by a pitch. ... OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (illness) was scratched from the starting lineup and replaced by Jonathan Davis.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Dylan Bundy (6-14, 4.89 ERA) has won just once in his past 10 starts but is 1-0 with a 2.12 ERA in three starts against Toronto this season.

Blue Jays: LHP Anthony Kay (1-0, 5.79 ERA) pitched four innings of relief to beat Baltimore on Sept. 19 for his first major league win.