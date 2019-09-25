Browns coach Kitchens calls Mayfield criticism ‘asinine’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to throw under pressure from Los Angeles Rams defensive end Dante Fowler during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. AP Photo

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens called former NFL coach Rex Ryan's criticism of quarterback Baker Mayfield "asinine."

Ryan, who now works as a TV commentator, called Mayfield "overrated as hell" earlier this week and slammed other elements of the second-year QB's game.

One of Ryan's biggest peeves is that Mayfield is a "one-read quarterback," meaning he can see only one receiver before bailing on a play.

Kitchens said he appreciates Ryan's opinion, but "he's not in our building, he has no idea what we're doing. ... Is he a one-read quarterback? No, he's not. I mean, that's asinine to even say."

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mayfield has had some struggles through three games for the Browns (1-2), who play at Baltimore on Sunday. His completion percentage has dropped from his rookie season and he's thrown just three touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Kitchens remains confident the 24-year-old will improve and said he's "not panicking" about Mayfield.