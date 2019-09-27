Nova expected to start for Chicago against Detroit

Detroit Tigers (46-112, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (70-88, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (1-4, 4.99 ERA) White Sox: Ivan Nova (11-12, 4.80 ERA)

LINE: White Sox -163; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers will square off in a doubleheader Friday.

The White Sox are 36-36 against the rest of their division. Chicago ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .261 batting average, Tim Anderson leads the club with an average of .338.

The Tigers are 21-51 against teams from the AL Central. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .293 is last in the American League. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with an OBP of .341.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 33 home runs and has 122 RBIs. Welington Castillo is 5-for-15 with a double, two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Brandon Dixon leads the Tigers with 15 home runs home runs and is slugging .438. Gordon Beckham is 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .323 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Tigers: 2-8, .229 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Lucas Giolito: (lat), Dylan Covey: (shoulder), Dylan Cease: (left hamstring strain), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Jon Jay: (hip), Leury Garcia: (shoulder).

Tigers Injuries: Daniel Stumpf: (elbow), Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).