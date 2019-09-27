Twins put 4-game win streak on the line against Royals

Minnesota Twins (99-60, first in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (58-101, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (13-8, 3.71 ERA) Royals: Eric Skoglund (0-2, 7.50 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Royals are 30-43 against the rest of their division. Kansas City has slugged .400 this season. Jorge Soler leads the team with a .553 slugging percentage, including 79 extra-base hits and 45 home runs.

The Twins are 48-25 in division play. Minnesota has hit a league-leading 301 home runs this season. Nelson Cruz leads the club with 40, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Soler leads the Royals with 45 home runs and is slugging .553. Nicky Lopez is 11-for-22 with four doubles, a triple and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 69 extra base hits and is slugging .490. Eddie Rosario has 12 hits and is batting .316 over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .276 batting average, 6.47 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Twins: 8-2, .271 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: (hip), Jakob Junis: (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: (shoulder), Kelvin Gutierrez: (toe), Salvador Perez: (elbow), Nick Dini: (shoulder).

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: (hamstring), Sam Dyson: (shoulder), Max Kepler: (shoulder), Marwin Gonzalez: (oblique), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: (oblique).