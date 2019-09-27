San Diego takes 3-game slide into matchup with Arizona

San Diego Padres (70-89, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (82-77, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Eric Lauer (8-10, 4.53 ERA) Diamondbacks: Taylor Clarke (5-5, 5.40 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Diamondbacks are 35-38 against the rest of their division. Arizona's lineup has 217 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads them with 35 homers.

The Padres are 31-42 against NL West Division teams. San Diego ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .237 batting average. Eric Hosmer leads the team with an average of .268.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 77 extra base hits and is slugging .592. Wilmer Flores is 8-for-25 with a double, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .494. Seth Mejias-Brean is 5-for-18 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Padres: 2-8, .164 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (back), Abraham Almonte: (leg).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Wil Myers: (illness), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).