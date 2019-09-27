Sports
Van Uytvanck to play Cirstea in Tashkent Open final
Alison Van Uytvanck will aim to win her second WTA title of the season when she faces Sorana Cirstea in the final of the Tashkent Open.
The third-seeded Van Uytvanck beat Kristyna Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 in Friday's semifinals. It's the first time in her career that Belgium's Van Uytvanck has played two finals in a season. She's won all of her three previous career finals, most recently when retaining her Budapest title in February.
Cirstea needed just 51 minutes to wrap up her semifinal win 6-0, 6-3 against Katarina Zavatska.
Cirstea is bidding for a second Tashkent title, 11 years after her last. The Romanian has never won another WTA event and hasn't contested a final since losing to Serena Williams in Toronto six years ago.
