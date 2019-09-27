Norwich: Football players accused of assault off roster

Norwich University says four football players accused of breaking into a dormitory room and attacking three people are no longer on the roster.

WCAX-TV reports that court records accuse the four students of assaulting three people on Sept. 8 over a $5 debt. They face assault and burglary charges.

One of the players, the team captain, played in last weekend's homecoming game. University officials confirmed Thursday that the four are now off the roster and one is no longer enrolled at Norwich.

A police affidavit says one of the victims was left with a black eye that required stitches at the hospital.