Houston visits Los Angeles in division matchup

Houston Astros (105-55, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (72-88, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (20-6, 2.53 ERA) Angels: Jose Suarez (2-6, 7.34 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Los Angeles and Houston will play on Saturday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Angels are 30-44 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .322, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .427.

The Astros are 54-20 in division games. Houston has a collective on-base percentage of .350, good for first in in the MLB. Alex Bregman leads the lineup with a mark of .419. The Astros won the last meeting 4-0. Jose Urquidy earned his second victory and Michael Brantley went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Patrick Sandoval registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 74 extra base hits and is batting .294. Kole Calhoun is 9-for-38 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Bregman leads the Astros with 111 RBIs and is batting .296. Kyle Tucker is 6-for-30 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .220 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Astros: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Jaime Barria: (toe), Justin Upton: (knee), Mike Trout: (foot), Brian Goodwin: (back), Luis Rengifo: (hand), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Shohei Ohtani: (knee), Max Stassi: (hip).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Collin McHugh: (undisclosed), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Carlos Correa: (back).