Orioles visit the Red Sox in division matchup

Baltimore Orioles (53-107, fifth in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (83-77, third in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (11-11, 3.54 ERA) Red Sox: Jhoulys Chacin (3-11, 5.81 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox -169; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will host Baltimore in a meeting of division foes.

The Red Sox are 34-40 against AL East opponents. Boston's team on-base percentage of .336 is fourth in the American League. Mookie Betts leads the team with an OBP of .384.

The Orioles are 23-51 against the rest of their division. Baltimore has a collective on-base percentage of .309, led by Trey Mancini with a mark of .361. The Orioles won the last meeting 4-1. Asher Wojciechowski earned his fourth victory and Renato Nunez went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Baltimore. Nathan Eovaldi registered his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 115 RBIs and is batting .309. Mitch Moreland is 9-for-29 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 172 hits and is batting .290. Austin Hays is 14-for-42 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .255 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by five runs

Orioles: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder), Christian Vazquez: (leg).

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain), Mason Williams: (knee).