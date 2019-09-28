Mond-Davis twice for No. 23 Texas A&M to beat Arkansas 31-27

Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis (1) takes a pass to the end zone past Arkansas linebacker Hayden Henry (27) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. AP Photo

Quartney Davis caught two of the three touchdowns thrown by Kellen Mond, including the go-ahead score for No. 23 Texas A&M, and the Aggies held on to beat Arkansas 31-27 on Saturday.

After Mond was picked off in the end zone, the Razorbacks failed to get a first down and punted after Ben Hicks was sacked at the 2. That set up the short drive for Mond's 3-yard TD to Davis with 12:21 left to put Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) ahead 28-24.

The Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2) lost their 13th consecutive SEC game, including all 10 under second-year coach Chad Morris. They have lost eight in a row against Texas A&M since the Aggies left the Big 12.

Davis' 22-yard catch-and-run with 8 seconds before halftime put A&M up 21-17. He spun away from a linebacker after making a short catch, then swept across to the other side of the field to score.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mond finished 23-of-35 passing for 251 yards. Hicks was 15 of 27 for 188 yards and a score after taking over in the second quarter for injured starter Nick Starkel, the grad transfer who played for Texas A&M the past two seasons.

Starkel hurt his left (non-throwing) arm after throwing an interception at the goal line, and then tackling 304-pound defensive tackle Justin Madubuike.

De'Jon Harris scooped up a fumble and returned it 6 yards for a touchdown on the next play to get the Razorbacks within 14-10. They went ahead when Hicks made a nice back-shoulder throw to Mike Woods in the front corner of the end zone for a 13-yard TD.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: After losses to No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Auburn, the Aggies again found themselves in a tight game against Arkansas. Texas A&M had a chance to take control early after Madubuike's interception, but the scoop-and-score by Arkansas on the next play quickly changed the tone of things again.

Arkansas: Hicks, who lost the starting job to Starkel after two games, helped lead the Razorbacks to the A&M 19 in the final minute. He had already converted one fourth down on the drive and had an impressive 17-yard scramble before another fourth-down pass fell incomplete.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Texas A&M was the only two-loss team in the latest AP Top 25. The Aggies likely did enough to hang in the poll.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: The Aggies have an open date before hosting second-ranked Alabama on Oct. 12, which starts a stretch of four of five games at home.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks play Oct. 12 at Kentucky after an open date.