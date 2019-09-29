The Latest: Japan’s upset win getting plenty of attention

The Latest on Day 10 at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Japan's shocking win over Ireland at the Rugby World Cup certainly grabbed the host nation's attention.

World Rugby said although broadcast audiences usually aren't published for 10 days, indications were that Saturday's game in Shizuoka attracted a peak domestic audience share of 22.4% in prime time.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

More than 120,000 people watched the broadcast at special fanzone live sites across Japan, and total video views on Rugby World Cup's Japanese Twitter account exceeded 8.2 million.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said the first Rugby World Cup in Asia was making a big impact on and off the field.

"Japan's victory has excited a nation and captured the imagination of the world," Beaumont said. "This tournament is big in Japan."

Jamie Joseph's Japanese squad rallied from 12-3 down to win 19-12 over an Ireland squad that was ranked No. 1 coming into the tournament. It was the second major upset in as many World Cups for Japan, which beat two-time champion South Africa in England four years ago.

Japan now tops Pool A with two wins from two games, and expectations are rising that Japan will qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time.

___

11:10 a.m.

Ireland has ruled out No. 8 Jack Conan for the remainder of the Rugby World Cup because of a broken left foot.

Conan was a replacement against Scotland last weekend in his first World Cup match, and was down to start against Japan on Saturday. But in training this week, a teammate stood on his foot and broke it.

Conan, the backup No. 8 since Jamie Heaslip retired in 2017, was wearing a moon boot on his leg as he watched Ireland's 19-12 loss to Japan in Shizuoka. Coach Joe Schmidt said Conan will be returning home on Sunday. Ireland is yet to name a replacement.

Also, fullback Rob Kearney failed a head injury assessment, and could be in doubt for the Pool A game against Russia on Thursday in Kobe.

___

11 a.m.

Japan's extraordinary upset win over Ireland has the host country buzzing in the first Rugby World Cup to be staged in Asia.

Jamie Joseph's Japanese squad rallied from 12-3 down to win 19-12 over an Ireland squad that was ranked No. 1 coming into the tournament.

That's two wins from two starts, and expectations are rising that Japan will qualify for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals for the first time. That has been Joseph's target since taking over the team.

All the action on Day 10 will be in Pool D, where two-time champion Australia and Six Nations winner Wales will be vying for a win that will likely secure top spot in the group. After an upset win over Fiji, Uruguay is aiming to win back-to-back games at the Rugby World Cup for the first time ever when it faces Georgia at Kumagaya on Sunday.