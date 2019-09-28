Williams, Hawkins lead Campbell to 34-27 win over Mercer

Hajj-Malik Williams threw for 266 yards and a score as Campbell led early and held on late for a 34-27 win over Mercer on Saturday night.

Johnathan Hawkins ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries for the Fighting Camels (3-1). Cameron Davis added 73 yards rushing and a score.

Two Colin Gary field goals and a 44-yard interception return by defensive back Kam Prewitt had the Fighting Camels up 13-0 early in the second quarter. Mercer squeezed in a pair of field goals before the half and Campbell was up 13-6 at halftime.

Mercer evened it 13-13 late in the third on a Robert Riddle touchdown throw but Williams answered with a 76-yard scoring strike to Davarius Bargnare to put Campbell ahead 20-13. Hawkins ran for his score to cap the next Campbell drive and extend the lead to 27-13 but Mercer's Deondre Johnson would return the ensuing kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown, cutting it to 27-20 with 10:39 to play.

Each team scored again in the waning minutes for the final score, Campbell going up by two touchdowns before Mercer answered.

Riddle had 125 yards passing for the Bears (2-3).