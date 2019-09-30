Media days continue for 23 NBA teams on Monday

Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook and James Harden, right, are photographed together during NBA basketball media day Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Houston. AP Photo

The NBA offseason is now over for everyone.

The vast majority of the league's media days are taking place Monday, with 23 teams gathering for the season's first official day of work. The six teams that are headed overseas for preseason games held media days on Friday and Saturday, with the Los Angeles Clippers going on Sunday in advance of their training-camp trip to Hawaii.

Golden State is among the teams having media day Monday, its first formal day of work at the team's new Chase Center home in San Francisco. NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks also have media day Monday.

Monday also marks the start of the preseason, with Houston playing host to the Shanghai Sharks.