Tuesday Sports in Brief

WNBA

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Connecticut Sun know they'll get to play two games at home. The Washington Mystics hope to have Elena Delle Donne back for both of them.

Jonquel Jones had 32 points and 18 rebounds, and the Sun took advantage of Delle Donne's early exit to beat the Mystics 99-87 in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Tuesday night.

The series is tied heading into Game 3 on Sunday at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena.

"This was our goal, to steal a win on their floor," guard Jasmine Thomas said. "And now we get to go home and play two in a row."

Alyssa Thomas added 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Sun, who dominated the paint after the 6-foot-5 Delle Donne departed in the first quarter with back spasms.

The recently crowned league MVP, who averaged 19.5 points and 8.2 rebounds this season, will have an MRI Wednesday.

"She's just had, kind of ongoing, late-in-the-season tightness," said Mystics coach Mike Thibault. "We've been able to treat it and it's responded pretty well. But it's the one nightmare I've had the last month, is seeing her lying on her back."

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets slugger Pete Alonso visited the National September 11 Memorial & Museum to donate the custom cleats and baseball bat honoring first responders that he used in a game on the 18th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Alonso presented the equipment to Alice M. Greenwald, the president of the museum. He said "it means the world" that the memorial wanted the gear for its permanent collection.

"Just being here in New York, I just wanted to show every bit of gratitude I could," Alonso said. "Not just for the first responders, but for the families as well who were directly impacted. You guys will not be forgotten."

The 24-year-old rookie surprised his teammates with customized spikes to wear during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, which the Mets won by scoring nine runs on 11 hits. He had spent weeks jotting down their shoe sizes, preferred brands and styles, then hired a company to paint them red, white and blue with lettering for first-responder units.

Greenwald thanked Alonso for "such a meaningful gesture of remembrance and respect" and called it an "extraordinary gift."

"They might smell a little," Alonso warned. He added that it was "seriously an honor."

COLLEGE SPORTS

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly was succinct when asked his opinion of California's new law that would allow college athletes to be paid for the use of their names and likenesses.

"It doesn't matter what we think. It's the law," Kelly said.

The Pac-12 Conference has condemned the law, which was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday. Coaches across the league were uncertain about what it might mean for them, especially in terms of recruiting. Four of the league's teams are located in California: Stanford, Cal, UCLA and USC.

The law does not take effect until 2023. The schools would not pay the players for their likenesses, but players could be compensated by outside companies. Other states are considering similar legislation.

NBA

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former NBA GM and league executive Rod Thorn has been hired by the Washington Wizards as a senior adviser to general manager Tommy Sheppard.

Thorn will help Sheppard in free agency, the draft and other basketball operations matters.

Thorn was a general manager for the Chicago Bulls — including when they drafted Michael Jordan — the New Jersey Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

He was executive vice president of basketball operations for the NBA from 1986-2000.

Thorn was drafted by the Baltimore Bullets in 1963 and played nine years in the league and later worked as a coach.

NHL

NEW YORK (AP) — San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has been suspended for the first three games of the season for abuse of an official.

The punishment comes after Kane had a run-in with Vegas' Deryk Engelland in a preseason game on Sunday.

Kane responded with a slash after being cross-checked by Engelland. His stick also made contact with linesman Kiel Murchison. Murchison later grabbed Kane's jersey to split the two players up and the two fell to the ice. Kane then appeared to shove the linesman as he got up. Kane was given a game misconduct for the play.

The Sharks open the season Wednesday night in Vegas and then host the Golden Knights on Friday night. Kane will also miss a game in Nashville on Oct. 8.

Kane will forfeit more than $112,000 based on his annual salary because of the suspension.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rutgers' C. Vivian Stringer will receive the John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching honor next spring.

The award is given annually to college basketball coaches who exemplify the late UCLA legend's standard of success and personal integrity.

She will be recognized on April 10 at the College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles.

Stringer is the fourth woman to earn the honor, joining Muffet McGraw of Notre Dame, Stanford's Tara VanDerveer, and the late Pat Summitt of Tennessee.

The 71-year-old Stringer has spent the last 24 years as Rutgers' women's coach. Last season, she became the fifth coach in NCAA Division I women's history to surpass 1,000 career victories. In 2009, Stringer was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Previous winners of the award include Roy Williams of Kansas, Mike Krzyzewski of Duke, and the late Dean Smith of North Carolina.