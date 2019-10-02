Man U: Pogba managing foot injury, out of Europa League game

Rochdale's Aaron Morley, left, and Manchester United's Paul Pogba battle for the ball during their English League Cup, Third Round soccer match at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Richard Sellers

Manchester United says Paul Pogba has been managing a foot injury for more than a month and requires "a period of further rest and conservative treatment."

Pogba returned from nearly a month out to play in United's last two games, against Rochdale in the English League Cup last week and against Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday.

United says the France international will miss the Europa League match at Dutch club AZ Alkmaar on Thursday after taking "a specialist's opinion" on his injured foot. The club said there would be more updates on Pogba's condition "in due course."

Pogba completed the 1-1 draw at Southampton in the league on Aug. 31 but was seen hobbling away from St. Mary's stadium. He missed United's next three games, which came either side of a two-week international break.