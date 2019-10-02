Dest not on US roster, keeping open Dutch switch possibility

Defender Sergiño Dest was left off the U.S. roster for CONCACAF Nations League matches against Cuba and Canada, a decision that keeps open his option to switch allegiance from the Americans to the Netherlands.

The 18-year-old made his U.S. debut at left back in an exhibition against Mexico on Sept. 6 after playing for the Americans at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup and this year's Under-20 World Cup. The son of a Surinamese-American father and Dutch mother, Dest has become a regular this season at Dutch power Ajax, which reached last year's Champions League final.

He said he is being recruited by the Royal Dutch Football Association. If he played in the new Nations League, which is an official competition, he would be tied to the U.S.

Brenden Aaronson, an 18-year-old midfielder with Philadelphia, is the only newcomer among 26 players on the roster announced Wednesday by U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter.

Defenders DeAndre Yedlin and Matt Miazga are on the roster after returning from injury layoffs.

Recovered from groin surgery, Yedlin entered in the 74th minute of Newcastle's 5-0 loss at Leicester on Sunday, his first appearance in a game since April 6.

Miazga hurt a hamstring while playing for Reading on Aug. 24 and returned to start in the League Cup against Wolverhampton on Sept. 25, although he did not play in the Royals' last two league matches.

Christian Pulisic, the Americans' 21-year-old star midfielder, was included despite his benching by Chelsea. Released early from U.S. camp after the Mexico match, he has appeared just once for Chelsea since then, in the League Cup against Grimsby on Sept. 25.

Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley and forward Jozy Altidore return after missing last month's matches to remain with their club.

The U.S. plays Cuba on Oct. 11 at Washington, D.C., then meets Canada four days later in Toronto, then hosts Canada on Nov. 15 at Orlando, Florida, and plays Cuba four days after at George Town, Cayman Islands. The group winner advances to the Nations League semifinals in June. Canada hopes victories will help it move into the top six among CONCACAF nations in the FIFA rankings, which would earn a berth in the hexagonal, which will produce three qualifiers from the region for the 2022 World Cup.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Atlanta), Sean Johnson (New York City), Zack Steffen (Fortuna Duesseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Reggie Cannon (Dallas), Nick Lima (San Jose), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Reading, England), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle, England), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia), Michael Bradley (Toronto), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKennie (Schalke, Germany), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Cristian Roldan (Seattle), Wil Trapp (Columbus), Jackson Yueill (San Jose)

Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Toronto), Paul Arriola (D.C.), Corey Baird (Salt Lake), Tyler Boyd (Besiktas, Turkey), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen, Germany), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus)