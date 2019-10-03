Dallas hosts Boston for season opener

Boston Bruins vs. Dallas Stars

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars take on the Boston Bruins at home in the season opener.

Dallas went 43-32-7 overall with a 24-14-3 record at home a season ago. The Stars averaged 2.6 goals on 30.7 shots per game last season.

Boston went 49-24-9 overall with a 20-15-6 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Bruins scored 257 total goals last season averaging 3.1 per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Stars Injuries: Corey Perry: out (lower body).

Bruins Injuries: None listed.