Nosek scores 2, leads Golden Knights to 5-1 win over Sharks

Vegas Golden Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) celebrates after scoring a goal against San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. AP Photo

The Vegas Golden Knights got a measure of revenge five months removed from a controversial playoff loss that ended their season.

Tomas Nosek scored two goals and had an assist, Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves and Vegas beat the San Jose Sharks 5-1 on Friday night.

"It doesn't erase what happened last spring, but we had all summer to think about (it)," said Fleury, whose team blew a three-goal lead midway through the third period of a 5-4 Game 7 overtime loss in the first round of the NHL playoffs earlier this year.

The Sharks trailed 3-0 in that game when Cody Eakin was assessed a five-minute major on Joe Pavelski, who signed with Dallas in the offseason.

The Golden Knights swept the season-opening, home-and-home series with the Sharks and improved to 7-1-2 all-time against San Jose in the regular season.

"It's a good rivalry," Golden Knights coach Gerald Gallant said. "We battled hard and we came out on top for the first two."

Nosek and Brayden McNabb scored in a 90-second span late in the second period to break open a 2-0 game.

Vegas took an early lead on a goal by William Carrier at 5:01 of the first period.

Vegas extended its lead early in the second period when Shea Theodore intercepted an errant pass from Sharks defenseman Brent Burns and fired a shot that Jonathan Marchessault redirected to make it 2-0.

McNabb scored a short-handed goal with just under five minutes left in the second period, and Nosek scored 88 seconds later to make it 4-0.

Nosek added a short-handed goal midway through the third period.

"It feels pretty good," Nosek said. "I've never had a three-point game in the NHL, so I'm happy that we win and I'm happy for the three points."

Vegas had multiple short-handed goals for the first time in franchise history.

Barclay Goodrow scored late in the third period for San Jose, which fell to 12-14-2 in home openers and has lost three straight home openers.

Sharks goalie Martin Jones had 19 saves and gave up four goals in two periods. He was replaced at the start of the third period by Aaron Dell, who had five saves.

"We drew a very good team, maybe the best team in the West right out of the gate, and they showed us how it's supposed to look and we've got some work to do," Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said.

The Golden Knights have three short-handed goals in two games. They had just 11 all of last season.

The Sharks were 0 for 5 on power plays, and haven't scored in 10 power plays through two games.

"I think right now, for me, the power play is gonna be the least of my worries," DeBoer said. "We've got to find a way to get four lines out there who can put pressure on the other team."

NOTES: Golden Knights D Nate Schmidt is week to week with a lower body injury he suffered in Wednesday's season opener. ... C Cody Eakin is day to day with an upper body injury. ... G Fleury played his 800th game. ... Nicolas Hague made his NHL debut. ... Fleury needs one shutout to move into a tie for 20th on the all-time list with 57. He would tie Clint Benedict, who played from 1917 to 1930 with the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Maroons. ... Sharks D Erik Karlsson was back in the lineup after missing Wednesday's season opener against Vegas for personal reasons. ... F Kevin Labanc was in the lineup after taking a cross-check in the third period on Wednesday that knocked him out of the game. ... F Evander Kane served the second of a three-game suspension issued on Tuesday. ... D Jacob Middleton was recalled from the San Jose Barracuda. ... The Sharks have lost 11 of their last 14 regular-season games going back to last season.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Anaheim on Saturday night.

Golden Knights: Host Boston on Tuesday night.