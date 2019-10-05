Unconvincing Wallabies beat Uruguay 45-10 at Rugby World Cup

Tevita Kuridrani and Dane Haylett-Petty crossed for two tries each in a 45-10 win over Uruguay on Saturday that did little to enhance confidence in Australia's title credentials at the Rugby World Cup.

Expected to win comfortably, the Wallabies handicapped themselves with some lazy tackling technique against a highly committed if over-matched Uruguay lineup, some poor tactical and scrum options and conceding a one-man advantage for 20 of the first 40 minutes.

The Australians led 19-3 at halftime despite the two yellow cards for high tackles. Lock Adam Coleman was yellow-carded for a high hit on fullback Rodrigo Silva in the 14th minute, and blindside flanker Lukhan Salakaia-Loto got 10 minutes in the sin-bin for a high shot in the 29th.

In and around that, tries to wingers Haylett-Petty in the 6th and to 19-year-old Jordan Petaia, who scored with his second touch in test rugby, in the 24th gave Australia a 14-3 lead.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

And despite the disadvantage, center Kuridrani scored Australia's third try in the 31st after Michael Hooper turned over the Uruguay ball.

Four more tries in the second half — including a first in 94 tests for prop James Slipper — and a bit more discipline allowed the Wallabies to put the result beyond doubt.

Australia made slow starts in its opening win over Fiji and its 29-25 loss to Six Nations champion Wales, and again needed a halftime break to instill some composure despite never being behind on the scoreboard.

"We were just a little bit off the pace at the start. That's three times now, three games a little bit off the pace at the start," Australia coach Michael Cheika said. "So I know I have to get my pre-match speech a little bit better! We got the pace up in the second half."

Cheika made a lot of changes after the loss to Wales, wanting to give all the players in the squad some game time. Petaia and young prop Taniela Tupouto were playing for the first time.

"I thought for his first entry to World Cup, Taniela Tupouto did well when he came on as well. Slipper got his first try ... you saw the excitement there," he said. "We needed those guys to get good game time, the two locks played a full game, so I was happy with everyone."

The Wallabies defended their line right until the end, when No. 8 Manuel Diana touched down on the line after 18 phases of attack for Uruguay.

Flyhalf Felipe Berchesi slotted Uruguay's only points of the first half, converting a penalty for a high tackle after his team was unable to capitalize on a lineout and a scrum from close range in the 12th.

The Uruguayans appeared to cross for a try via center Tomas Inciarte after a ruck turnover just before halftime, but the Television Match Official intervened to disallow it because Diana was never onside before he pilfered the ball at the back of the ruck.

The backrower made amends for that when he drove over for a five-pointer after Uruguay got within a meter of scoring five times between the 74th and 78h minutes.

Uruguay coach Esteban Meneses paid tribute to the commitment of his team, and the improvement in the scorelines in back-to-back World Cups. Australia beat Uruguay 65-3 four years ago in England.

"For us it's incredible, the players left everything on the field," he said. "Congratulations for the players from Uruguay, it's fantastic."

The Uruguayans opened the tournament with an upset 30-27 win over Fiji but have slumped to consecutive losses to Georgia and Australia ahead of their last game against Wales.

Australia will finish off the group stage against Georgia at Shizuoka on Friday.